Santa's workshop is open for business

NZ Post is reminding kids it's time to write to Santa.

"Mr and Mrs Claus are ready to receive children's Christmas wish lists for 2015, with Santa's elves eager to hear what gifts will fill the workshop this year," NZ Post says.

Every year Santa invites children to write him a letter or email with their Christmas wish list.

They need to send their list by November 30 to receive a response from Santa in the mail.

Last year NZ Post received 71,642 physical and online letters for Santa, up from 65,767 the previous year.

The Letters to Santa programme is about giving parents, classrooms and children a festive and fun reason to get writing.

Letters in the past have had long lists of presents with short disclaimers. One child wrote: "Santa, you can choose how many things I am allowed on this list, and my mum says I might not get everything I ask for".

Some children are time conscious. "I'm sending this early I just want to get most of the things on my list before you run out of them," one wrote last year.

Children can send a letter to Santa Claus, Santa's Workshop North Pole 0001 or leave a message at www.nzpost.co.nz/santaletter.

NZN