Skin cancer treatment time cut in half

A new south Auckland clinic is cutting the time for skin cancer treatments in half.

The 'See and Treat' clinic at Middlemore Hospital will enable patients to be seen by a consultant and operated on within hours.

Patient Okkie van Niekerk found out today he needs an operation to have another skin cancer removed from his face.

He could be waiting for six to eight weeks, but the waiting time can cause anxiety.

However from today onwards, patients like Mr van Niekerk could be seen at a new one-stop shop at Middlemore Hospital, offering faster treatments.

With 70,000 cases of skin cancer diagnosed in New Zealand each year, it’s a crucial step.

