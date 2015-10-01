Superannuation not enough for most

A good chunk of New Zealanders are having to take care of their elderly relatives because NZ Superannuation isn't enough to get by on in retirement, financial planners say.

A new survey by the Financial Services Council has found 13 per cent of people over 18 say they are taking care of an elderly relative to some degree.

That help ranged from providing company to helping buy groceries, doing chores and providing transport.

At the same time, the survey found 78 per cent of people already retired said superannuation was not enough to live on comfortably, with 65 per cent of people over 18 expecting it to not be enough.

Financial Services Council CEO Peter Neilson said the data showed there was a common interest across generations.

"Older New Zealanders already living on NZ Super know you need to save if you are to achieve a comfortable retirement," he said.

The survey was based on replies from 2483 people.

NZN