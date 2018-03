This week is Blind Week, which will end with the annual street collection.

Among the collectors will be 93-year-old Waipu farmer George Phiskie, who has been heavily involved with the Blind Foundation since he was 12.

Mr Phiskie is in charge of Labour Day lunch for his mates, Craig and Lawrence. He has opted for a classic Kiwi menu – pies. He wants no fuss.

He was born blind, so how does he do all this?

