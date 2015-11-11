Auckland hospital workers strike

Hospital workers in Auckland are stopping work for two hours this morning.

It's the second of a three-day strike across three district health boards.

They're protesting over a planned reduction to weekend penal rates for new staff and an increase to patient services.

PSA assistant secretary Warwick Jones says workers just want a level playing field.

"Even if it is only applied to new workers coming in, it's totally unfair having people working alongside one another where one has a higher weekend rate than another."

Medical physicists from six DHBs will also walk off the job for a week later this month.

3 News