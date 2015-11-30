Carer charged with assault on 82yo

The health watchdog has criticised a private hospital where an 82-year-old woman with dementia was physically abused.

The patient sustained a number of injuries after an on-duty healthcare assistant slapped her thigh and grabbed her arm.

The Health and Disability Commissioner found the carer had been accused of abusing another patient previously, but the private hospital hadn't given her any additional training on abuse or followed up the complaint.

The carer has since been dismissed and was charged with assault by the police.

RadioLIVE