Kiwi sport stars front anti-obesity campaign

Olympic champion Valerie Adams, All Black Israel Dagg and Black Caps captain Brendon McCullum are among sport stars fronting a new public awareness campaign to tackle childhood obesity.

The campaign, which starts today, aims to encourage people to make healthy lifestyle choices.

It's part of a package of measures announced by Health Minister Jonathan Coleman last month to reduce obesity rates among Kiwi children.

"'Big change starts small' is the theme of the campaign which encourages people to start making small changes to have a long term and positive impact on our children's health and wellbeing," Dr Coleman said.

"Families will be encouraged to make small changes to improve their diet and to be more active."

Warriors star Shaun Johnson and Silver Fern captain Casey Kopua are also part of the campaign.

Labour's health spokeswoman Annette King has called the government's plan "feeble".

At Labour's annual conference over the weekend she signalled her party was working on its own childhood obesity policy, which would include a reduction in the amount of sugar going into processed foods.

NZN