Kiwi woman one of world's top 10 personal trainers

They're two of the fastest growing industries in the world: fitness and weddings, and Amelia-Jane Hoffman has found a way to marry the pair.

She's a personal trainer, for brides-to-be. After studying a degree in Physical Education at the University of Auckland, she decided she liked the one-on-one aspect of personal training more; and when she got married herself, she came up with the idea of focusing on brides who want to look the best for their big day.

"It's a confidence thing. It's probably the only day in your life where all eyes are on you for the whole day. You've got your photos forever and I want them to have that self-confidence and self-belief."

The impact she's had on her clients have seen her get a spot in the Life Fitness top 10 Personal Trainers in the world.

Out of more than 1000 nominees from 49 different countries, Amelia-Jane was the only person from the Southern Hemisphere to score a place at the top.

Part of the prize meant all of the top ten contestants got an all-expenses paid trip to Spain to get to know each other and teach one another about their own experiences.

She said it was a bit of a shock as the others had been in the game for 10-20 years, but she only started her business 3 years ago.

Her clients are "stoked" with her achievement, and Amelia-Jane says she feels privileged to have gone on the trip.

She's made such an impression that last year's overall winner has even approached her with a potential business venture.

Amelia-Jane says the most rewarding part of her job is when the dressmakers give feedback on how well the dresses begin to fit after each fitting, as she targets each client's workout to suit her chosen style of dress.

Another humbling reward is when she gets to be one of the first people to see the bride on the big day, as she often get pictures sent to her just before the bride walks down the aisle – even before the groom.

"I feel like a proud mum," she says.

It's no wonder she was nominated for the title of top personal trainer in the world, the work she does with her clients clearly means a lot to them. Amelia-Jane says many of the brides come back after the wedding.

Since coming in at one of the top spots, she's had an influx of potential new clients wanting to get in on the action before their big day creeps up on them, as well as popular bridal magazines coming to her for advice.

