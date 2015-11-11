Newborn baby hospitalised after alleged assault

A newborn baby is in Starship Hospital after an alleged serious assault in Waitara.

The one-month-old girl was admitted to Taranaki Base Hospital on Friday in a serious condition, after initially being taken to a local medical centre. She was later flown to Starship Children's Hospital.

The baby's condition is now stable and improving.

A 29-year-old orchard worker appeared in the New Plymouth District Court yesterday charged with numerous offences.

He didn't enter a plea and will be remanded in custody, due to reappear on December 3.

