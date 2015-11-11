'Unexplained' Auckland death was an assault

A man has died after an alleged assault in an Auckland park.

It was previously reported as "unexplained", however investigations by police have revealed the man was assaulted.

The man was found at Outhwaite Park in Grafton last night, and was taken to Auckland Hospital.

He died shortly after.

A man has been charged with assault relating to the death.

The alleged attacker will appear in Auckland District Court today.

A scene examination is being undertaken at the park with police urging any witnesses to come forward.

NZN