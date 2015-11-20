WHO concerned about overuse of antibiotics

The World Health Organisation (WHO) is warning of a global crisis as more and more doctors overprescribe antibiotics and patients overuse them.

A study by the WHO suggests most of us are grossly misinformed about how and when to take antibiotics and that ignorance is fuelling the rise of drug-resistant superbugs.

Whether it's a cough or cold, the flu or a fever, doctors like Gabrielle Moss field requests for antibiotics on a daily basis.

"There's a misconception in the community that antibiotics are the be-all cure for everything," says Dr Moss.

That’s fuelling a rise in antibiotic resistance around the world, and the WHO says it's time everyone - including patients, food producers and vets - takes note.

