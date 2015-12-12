Australia opens first hangover clinic

With the festive season in full swing, the hangovers are taking their toll. It seems everyone has their own trick to beat them.

But what if you could be cured in just half an hour, without having to do a thing? That's the service Australia's first Hangover Clinic offers its clients.

The Sydney clinic says it has the solution to that shocking morning-after headache.

"We've had a lot of people saying, 'I can't drink like I used to. I can't recover like I used to,'" says the Hangover Clinic's Max Petro.

Doctors assess each patient before treatment.

"As we all know, some hangovers can be terrible and some people can't even get out of bed," says Rod Lang.

But the cure doesn't come cheap. Prices start at $140. That gets an IV drip and vitamin cocktail.

For those really on struggle street, $200 buys a one-hour treatment, including two litres of hydration drip, oxygen therapy and those vitamins.

There's also a VIP lounge for group recovery. But the clinic says it's worth it compared to the fast-food option.

"Having intravenous fluids, that can have benefits," says Mr Lang. "As for having something like Maccas, that can be debated and that's something that I wouldn't be recommending."

Not everyone is impressed; critics fear the service could encourage binge drinking.

"We don't sell any alcohol," says Mr Petro. "There's no one binge drinking in our clinic. We're just there to make sure people can get on with their day."

