B4 School checks to reach over 50k kids

The Government's B4 School health check programme is on track to reach more than 56,000 children by July next year.

Health Minister Jonathan Coleman says by then it will have reached 90 percent of the target population.

It costs more than $10 million a year to check pre-school children for any issues, such as hearing or communication difficulties, which could affect learning.

It's a key part of the recently-launched campaign against childhood obesity.

By December 2017, nearly all children identified as overweight in the B4 School checks will have been referred to health professionals for clinical assessments and interventions.

NZN