Dentist leaves cotton roll in patient

A dentist has apologised after leaving a cotton roll inside an elderly patient's mouth for nearly two weeks.

A report from the Deputy Health and Disability Commissioner Rose Wall has found the 87-year-old man came back to the dentist a few days after a procedure, complaining of pain and a swollen tongue in August last year.

Despite taking scans of the man's mouth, the dentist sent him away again with antibiotics.

It wasn't until the patient got a second opinion 11 days later that the roll tucked behind one the man's molar was discovered – in a large, deep ulcer.

The dentist has since apologised and provided a refund.

The Health Commissioner has asked the Dental Council of New Zealand to consider whether the dentist's competency should be reviewed.

