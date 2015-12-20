Kiwi makes top 20 in Miss World 2015

New Zealand's Miss World contestant, Deborah Lambie, has made the top 20 of the competition.

Miss Spain, Mireia Lalaguna Royo, was crowned Miss World 2015 last night in the southern Chinese island resort of Sanya.

Sofia Nikitchuk of Russia was the runner-up and Indonesia's Maria Harfanti took third place in the final following a lengthy competition featuring 114 women.

Ms Lambie, 24, performed a haka during the competition which received mixed commentary on the Miss World New Zealand Facebook page.

One person commented, "Never do that again," and another said, "Phone a friend," but 960 people clicked on like and several commented positively, including one who said, "A for effort."

Kapa haka tutor Kereama Te Ua had decided to teach her, despite his initial apprehension, as she had never performed before, Maori Television reported.

Makaira Berry, a kapa haka leader, said Ms Lambie deserved credit for showcasing Maori through haka but some aspects of her performance were questionable and came across as masculine.

The Top 20 in Miss World 2015 were Russia, Indonesia, Philippines, Jamaica, Guyana, South Sudan, France, Lebanon, South Africa, Spain, Australia, Netherlands, Brazil, Kazakhstan, Poland, New Zealand, China PR, South Sudan, Scotland, Ecuador and Northern Ireland.

Ms Lambie made the top five in the multimedia section.

