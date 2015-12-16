Kiwis at high risk of diabetes

A national road show has identified 2500 people who are at risk of developing type-two diabetes

More than three-and-a-half-thousand people were tested during the inaugural Diabetes Action Month in November.

Diabetes New Zealand chief executive, Steve Crew, says almost 1/10 Kiwis have the illness.

“Really what we’ve tried to look at is to continue to continue to raise awareness so the appropriate health professionals can do the assessment and also look after these people.”

The road show visited fourteen towns and cities across the country.

3 News