Kiwis slow to get skin cancer checks

Although most Kiwis say they're concerned about skin cancer, few get regular mole maps or cancer checks, according to a new survey.

About 70 percent of 1715 people surveyed by consumer satisfaction company Canstar Blue said they worried about getting skin cancer, but only 24 percent bothered to get regular check-ups.

Generation Y, also known as Millennials, were the least concerned and the least likely to get checked.

In contrast, about 74 percent of Baby Boomers suffered remorse at not protecting themselves from the sun in their younger years, and were twice as likely as Millennials to get cancer checks.

About 19 percent of Kiwis surveyed said they often sunbathe, despite concerns about skin cancer.

Regionally, Northlanders blessed with good weather were the most likely to sunbathe at 33 percent and Taranaki the least at 7 percent.

NZN