'Miss Understanding' blunder talk of the internet

The host of the Miss Universe beauty contest says he feels "terrible" for accidentally handing the crown to the runner up.

The incredible blunder is now the talk of the internet, with some claiming it was all a publicity stunt.

But it's not the first time a wrong winner has been announced.

It was about as awkward as live TV could get – wiping away tears of joy, Miss Colombia was still blowing air kisses to fans when the host interrupted the celebrations to say he'd made a mistake.

Steve Harvey only made things worse when he tried to apologise in a tweet. He called it a terribly honest human mistake, but misspelt the women's home countries.

The internet exploded with claims it was all a publicity stunt and it was followed by memes galore.

But there's one person who can probably empathise. Sarah Murdoch was named the wrong winner on Australia's Next Top Model.

Donald Trump, who used to own the Miss Universe competition, couldn't help gloating on Twitter, saying "this would never have happened" under his ownership.

Mr Trump now says he thinks they should share the crown.

Miss Colombia might have enjoyed one of the shortest reigns in Miss Universe history, but at least this year people will remember the runner up.

Watch the video for the full report.