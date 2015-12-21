Mother with cancer faces impossible choice

A pregnant mother of two has had to make an impossible choice – risk having her baby early so she could get a vital cancer medicine, or wait and risk leaving her two young sons without a mother.

The baby, born 12 weeks prematurely so her mother could be treated for cancer, has died.

Heidi Loughlin delayed treatment after discovering she had a rare and aggressive form of breast cancer.

In a moving poem posted on her blog, the mother told of the death of baby Ally.

