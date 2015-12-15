Online diabetes tool reveals thousands at risk

Thousands of New Zealanders are urged to seek medical advice about diabetes, because the risk of disease among Kiwis has increased.

A study in November revealed 68 percent of Kiwis potentially have a greater susceptibility to type 2 diabetes.

An online tool has been launched to make it easier for people to assess their risk.

Since then, Diabetes New Zealand has identified almost 2500 people who need to see their GP for a clinical test.

The tool follows a range of the risk factors for type 2 diabetes, such as ethnicity, weight and exercise traits. If you score above six points, it is recommended you seek medical advice.

The number of Kiwis living with diabetes has doubled from 125,000 to 250,000 in the past 10 years, with 40 new diabetes diagnoses every day.

Around 90 percent of Kiwis with diabetes have type 2, and this is often linked to an unhealthy lifestyle.

The World Diabetes Congress in Canada revealed New Zealand is not far behind the US with rankings for diabetes.

"New Zealand has a reputation of a clean, pure country, yet that image is sullied by being the 14th worst among 38 developing countries," says Diabetes New Zealand chief executive Steve Crew.

"More than 9 percent of New Zealanders have diabetes, compared to 6.3 percent in Australia."

Mr Crew says those who have been identified as at greater risk will be diagnosed with diabetes, and it is important they find ways to manage their condition, including nutritious food and regular exercise.

3 News