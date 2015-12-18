Pre-washing turkey could make you sick – experts

Those planning to roast a turkey this Christmas are warned not to wash their bird before cooking it, or they could be in danger of getting food poisoning.

Experts say washing raw poultry can contaminate the sink area and spread food poisoning bacteria around the kitchen.

An Australian survey revealed 68 percent of people admitted to washing their turkey before cooking it, but the Food Safety Information Council warns it could contribute to the estimated 4.1 million cases of food poisoning in Australia each year.

They advise best way to kill any bacteria is to cook your turkey, ensuring it reaches a temperature of 75degC in the centre.

3 News