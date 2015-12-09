Prescriptions too pricey for some NZers – study

Some sick Kiwis are going without vital prescriptions because they can't afford the $5 charge, new research shows.

The Otago University study shows those with multiple health problems are among those most likely to go without medicine.

Professor Pauline Norris says some low-income earners go without, so their children can have theirs.

"A lot of people think that $5 is not very much," she says. "The problem is that some people have a lot of health problems and need a lot of medicines. If you need 10 medicines at once then that's $50."

Prof. Norris says while the charge is relatively small compared to other nations, everyone in New Zealand from age 13 has to pay.

3 News