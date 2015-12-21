Video: Wrong winner crowned in Miss Universe

The Miss Universe pageant in Las Vegas has had its most shocking finish in history after the host read out the wrong winner.

After accepting the crown and sash as the new Miss Universe, the contestant from Colombia fought back tears of joy.

Then, a moment later host Steve Harvey was fighting to find the words to say – he screwed up.

"I have to apologise. The first runner-up is Colombia," he said. "Miss Universe 2015 is Philippines."

Miss Colombia was then de-crowned in front of millions of viewers and a confused and disbelieving Miss Philippines was crowned the rightful Miss Universe.

Harvey has since apologised on Twitter for his mistake.

3 News