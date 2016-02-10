Cancer Society calling for life-saving drug

The Cancer Society is calling for action of any kind to get immune therapy drugs such as Pembrolizumab funded to help save the lives of people with melanoma.

Nivolumab is hot on Pembrolizumab’s heels and has just been registered with MEDSAFE (the step before pharmacy funding).

Cancer Society medical director Dr Chris Jackson says we need one or the other asap, and Pharmac need to be more transparent in their dealings.

“I sit with patients every single week and say to them ‘There are treatments you cannot have’. The new generation of immune therapies are truly transformative. We would like to see two years of temporary access to the drug.”

