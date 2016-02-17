'Extraordinary' results in new cancer treatment

Scientists have raised the prospect of a lasting cure for cancer after announcing extraordinary results in early trials of a new treatment in the United States.

The treatment involves removing immune cells called T-cells from patients, tagging them with 'receptor' molecules that target cancer and then infusing them back in the body.

Symptoms vanished in 94 percent of the terminally ill leukaemia patients.

However, some of those treated however suffered severe side effects. The condition, called cytokine release syndrome, affected seven patients so badly they needed intensive care. Two of the patients died.

