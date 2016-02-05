In brief: mosquito deterrents propelling off Brazil’s shelves

Zika panic has caused a surge in the sale of mosquito repellent in Brazil and has created a shortage of some brands.

Sales of repellant in Brazil rose by one-third last year, according to consumer research firm Nielsen.

It has doubled revenue for the sector to NZ$83.1 million.

Cases of dengue, another virus spread by the Aedes aegypti mosquito, also pushed up sales.

Raia Drogasil, Brazil's largest chain of pharmacies, said repellent sales in December jumped seven-fold from a year earlier.

The brand Exposis has received media attention in Brazil because it’s the only brand on the market with the active ingredient Icaridin.

Many Brazilians consider it the most effective repellent against the Aedes mosquito.

Cristiane Padrao, a 36-year-old physical education teacher in her sixth month of pregnancy, said she could not find Exposis anywhere but enlisted family to help search.

"I'm on my third tube of it," she said.

Newshub.