Kelly says NZ should look to Aus on medicinal marijuana

Former union boss Helen Kelly is pointing to progressive Australian policy on medicinal cannabis as she battles to get legal access in New Zealand.

Ms Kelly was diagnosed with lung cancer last year and stood down from her role at the Council of Trade Unions.

She's sought government permission to import the product Sativa, but says the Ministry of Health wants more information.

Associate Health Minister Peter Dunne has been directing queries to the Ministry.

But Ms Kelly's pointing out that Australia has introduced draft laws allowing the cultivation and supply of marijuana for medicinal or scientific purposes.

Newshub.