Kiwi Zika victim 'trying not to freak myself out'

An 18-year-old Auckland teenager has spoken out after being confirmed as having the Zika virus.

Jen Byrn was bitten by mosquitoes while on holiday in Tonga, and reported cold-like symptoms and a rash.

A blood test result today confirmed the diagnosis.

She's better now, but is concerned what it might mean for her future.

"If it is long-term then it is going to affect if I can have kids or not, which is quite worrying. But at the moment they aren't sure so I'm trying not to think about that too much. I'm trying not to freak myself out because it could just be like a cold and leave my system," she says.

The virus is currently in more than 20 countries, primarily in Central and South America.

It has been linked with more than 4000 babies in Brazil being born with deformities.

