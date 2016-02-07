More than 3100 pregnant women have Zika

More than 3100 pregnant Colombian women are infected with the mosquito-borne Zika virus, President Juan Manuel Santos says, as the disease continues its rapid spread across the Americas.

The virus has been linked to the devastating birth defect microcephaly, which prevents fetus' brains from developing properly. There is no vaccine or treatment.

There are so far no recorded cases of Zika-linked microcephaly in Colombia, Santos said on Saturday (local time).

There are 25,645 people infected with the disease in Colombia, Santos said during a TV broadcast with health officials, among them 3177 pregnant women.

Reuters