New treatment could prevent Alzheimer's disease

A team at Cambridge University say they've discovered a drug that could stop Alzheimer's disease forming, which may help millions globally.

Just as people at risk of heart attacks are given statins to keep them healthy, British researchers say potential brain disease sufferers could take 'neurostatins' to stave off dementia.

An anti-cancer drug called bexarotene has shown promise in preventing early changes in the brain linked to the development of Alzheimer's disease.

The drug they've developed and tested prevents the protein clumps that cause Alzheimer's from ever forming.

"The dream would be to find a compound which is cheap and safe and therefore can be given early to everybody," professor Michele Vendruscolo from Cambridge University told Cambridge News.

