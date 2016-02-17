'Public at risk': Measles warning at SkyCity Casino

An Auckland person has been gambling with public safety after ignoring medical instructions to go into quarantine when diagnosed with the measles at SkyCity Casino.

The patron was at the casino between 9:45pm and 12:00am on February 9 and Sugar Tree apartments between February 9 and 13 with the casino advising that anyone who visited at those times could have been exposed to the disease.

"By ignoring our instructions this person has put the health of the public at risk," doctor Richard Hoskins said today.

"There are many people who could potentially be exposed to measles and they will need to take immediate action if they suspect they are not immune to this disease."

Anyone who was infected would likely be experiencing symptoms, including a fever, runny nose, cough, sore eyes and a red botchy rash, from today onwards.

The illness is easily transmitted and is infectious even before a rash begins to form.

"We had no indication this person was going to be non-compliant with our instructions," Dr Hoskins said.

"When we became aware of the situation it was too late."

Anyone who visited SkyCity Casino or Sugar Tree apartments during the specified dates and times are advised to go into quarantine from February 17-27 if they are not immune to the disease or unsure of their measles immunity.

