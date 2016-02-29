Spotlight on salt in processed foods

People are being urged to think about the high amount of salt in processed foods like bread, sausages and bacon.

"Sauces, cheese and breakfast cereals can also be high in salt. This last point often comes as a complete surprise to people, given that cereals and also breads don't have a noticeable salt taste," Heart Foundation Head of Nutrition, Dave Monro says.

He's talking about the issue because World Salt Awareness Week gets under way today.

The average daily salt intake for New Zealanders is currently about 9g -- just over a teaspoon -- which is above the World Health Organisation's recommendation of 5g a day.

"High salt intake has proven links with high blood pressure which increases the risk of people developing heart disease -- New Zealand's biggest killer," Mr Munro says.

Reducing salt intake:

NZN