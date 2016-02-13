Zika vaccine at least 18 months away, WHO says

The World Health Organisation (WHO) says it'll take at least 18 months before any vaccination is available for the Zika virus.

Researchers are also looking to confirm the impact Zika has on unborn children if the mother is infected while pregnant.

WHO's assistant director Marie-Paule Kieny says a number of people are working on a way to stop the spread of infection.

Meanwhile, a task-force of virologists in Sao Paulo has developed a test capable of detecting the Zika virus in samples of saliva, blood or urine in just five hours.

The test was developed from existing methods used to detect other types of virus, and can also be used to detect the presence of dengue and chikungunya, transmitted by the same Aedes aegypti mosquito.

The research was carried out by scientists at the State University of Campinas, the University of Sao Paulo, the Butanta Institute, Sao Paulo State University, and the Sao Jose do Rio Preto Faculty of Medicine.

Newshub./Reuters