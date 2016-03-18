18 judges fall ill during conference

More than a third of the country's top judges have been struck down with a stomach bug after attending an annual conference at the weekend.

Eighteen of the 53 Supreme, Appeal and High Court judges who attended the event at the luxury Chateau Tongariro fell ill.

The Waikato District Health Board's media spokesperson says they have been informed of the mass sickness and are currently investigating.

Both the lodge and the judges will be interviewed to determine the cause of the sickness.

A judiciary spokeswoman says the mass sickness has caused minimal disruption to court proceedings, with only a handful of hearings having to be rescheduled.

Newshub.