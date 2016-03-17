Auckland DHBs want ERA to prevent strike

Auckland's DHBs have called for the Employment Relations Authority to step in and help solve an ongoing pay dispute with 3000 staff as strikes loom.

Pay negotiations between the three District Health Boards and the Public Service Association - which represents both clinical and support staff - have broken down over a proposal to reduce weekend overtime payments.

The DHBs on Thursday announced they had filed papers asking for the ERA to facilitate the talks in order to stop planned city-wide strikes in April .

The PSA says the dispute is caused by underfunding in the health system by the government, but the DHBs say the cut in overtime payments would bring them in line with the rest of the country.

The proposed change would see staff go from being paid double-time on weekends to time and a half.

NZN