Dunedin Hospital patients protest food's low nutritional value

"I can't tell you what that is, and I can't tell you the amount you've got -- nothing there on the scale, showing how large that is," says Health Minister Jonathan Coleman. "What I can tell you is there are standards around nutrition in food in all our hospitals, and all our DHBs have to adhere to them."

Dunedin South MP Clare Curran says trucking frozen food down from Auckland to serve to patients isn't good enough, and she's calling for an investigation.

"It's a disaster and it's simply not good enough," she says. "It's been described as 'frozen gloop'."

Newshub tried to get a response from both the Southern District Health Board, who runs Dunedin Hospital, and Compass, who provides the food, but neither would appear on camera or offer an explanation.

Dr Coleman says anyone else who has concerns about nutritional value of hospital meals should write to him.

