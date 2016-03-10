Govt giving $14M to health research development

The Government is putting $14 million into a public-private research partnership which will work on new ways to analyse health data and technologies.

"New Zealand is becoming a world leader in health IT," Health Minister Jonathan Coleman said today.

"This research will help to deliver more proactive and timely personalised care as well as help reduce health system costs."

The Government's partners are Orion Health, and the Waitemata District Health Board, which is working with Auckland University.

The total cost of the initiative is $37.8 million and the Government's share will be paid out over seven years.

