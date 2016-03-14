Healthy food star rating tackling obesity

There's an awareness campaign this week for a star rating system for food that's part of the government's strategy to tackle child obesity.

Health Minister Jonathan Coleman and Food Safety Minister Jo Goodhew say the Health Star Rating system is one of 22 initiatives in the Childhood Obesity Plan launched in October 2015.

The voluntary labelling system uses star ratings of up to five stars to measure the overall nutritional content and healthiness of packaged foods.

Foods that are lower in saturated fat, sugar or sodium, and/or higher in fibre, protein, fruits, vegetables, nuts or legumes will have more stars.

Being overweight or obese is expected to overtake tobacco as the leading preventable risk to health in New Zealand in the next 12 months.

About 1000 products with Health Star Ratings are now on supermarket shelves.

NZN