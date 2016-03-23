Minister won't intervene in Auckland hospital strike

More than 3000 hospital staff in Auckland will walk off the job next month, unhappy with new work hours and lower wages.

The Auckland District Health Board wants employees to move to a seven-day-a-week service from the current five and workers claim it's being funded by wage reductions.

Among those going on strike over the new employment provisions include physiotherapists, psychologists and lab technicians.

The strike hasn't come out of the blue – it's a last resort by the Public Service Association (PSA) after attempts to successfully negotiate failed.

PSA national secretary Erin Polaczuk says she became so frustrated by the situation she penned a letter to Health Minister Jonathan Coleman asking him to intervene.

He declined.