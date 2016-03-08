Possible Zika-carrying mosquito larvae found in NZ

Aedes aegypti mosquito larvae have been found in New Zealand for the first time.

The exotic mosquito larvae were found in a trap at Auckland Airport near the international baggage area.

They have been identified as Aedes aegypti, the mosquito known to carry the Zika virus, as well as Yellow Fever and Dengue Fever.

Adult and larval traps have been deployed around the international terminal building as part of an intensive surveillance programme and potential mosquito breeding sites have been identified.

Enhanced surveillance will be implemented for at least the next 30 days, covering three potential breeding cycles.

The exotic mosquito larvae were discovered on Thursday March 3, but no more have been found since.

It's the first time Aedes aegypti larvae have been found in traps in New Zealand, but adult mosquitoes have been intercepted at ports and airports 14 times since 2000.

In all cases a public health interception response was undertaken and the mosquito did not establish in New Zealand.

