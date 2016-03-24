Smoothies among worst offenders for sugar

While many of the juice drinks contained sucrose (table sugar), the fructose naturally found in fruit juices is also classed as 'free sugar'. Free sugars include sucrose, glucose and fructose.

The fructose naturally present in fruit juices and smoothies is as likely to cause dental decay as all other sugars, and increased consumption of sugary drinks has been linked to childhood obesity.

Researchers at the University of Liverpool assessed the sugar content of 203 fruit juice drinks, 100 percent natural juices, and smoothies. Smoothies contained the highest amount of sugar.