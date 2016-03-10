Sol3 Mio driving Maori, Pacific bone marrow donations

New Zealand opera trio Sol3 Mio have signed up to the bone marrow registry in a bid to highlight the need for more Maori and Pacific Island donors.

There are currently only around 7000 Maori and Pacific Island donors registered worldwide -- meaning many leukaemia patients find themselves without a potentially lifesaving match.

Keri Topperwien has been championing the Dreamchaser Foundation which promotes the need for bone marrow donors ever since her son Chace died from myeloid leukaemia.

She discovered then that only one in four patients needing a bone marrow transplant find a match within their family and it's especially hard to find a match in the Maori and Pacific Island communities because of a lack of donors.

Those wishing to sign up can visit www.nzblood.co.nz to find out if they are eligible and for their nearest blood bank.

Newshub.