'Staggering' results in UK breast cancer study

British scientists have described trial results for a new breast cancer treatment as "staggering".

The treatment has dramatically reduced tumours, and in some cases removed the need for chemotherapy.

It involves combining two different drugs - and while the results are being treated with caution, the treatment looks like a promising breakthrough.

The study focused on patients with the HER2 positive strain of breast cancer, and some women saw their tumours dramatically shrink or disappear in just 11 days.

