Switch off smartphones for better sleep

Today is World Sleep Day, and experts are reminding people to switch off or suffer the consquences.

Recent studies claim smartphones, tablets and televisions are causing major sleep deprivation issues.

Results from a clinical study suggest the backlight on many devices disrupts melatonin, a hormone that helps with sleep-wake cycles.

Sleep Well clinic director Dr Alex Bartle says there are serious health implications associated with a lack of sleep.

"If we don't sleep properly we don't get those really important changes and therefore we suffer not only physically but emotionally," he says.

Sleep experts say people should put down their smartphones well before bedtime.

Newshub.