ACC claims for head injuries on the rise

New Zealanders are receiving more brain injuries and concussions in their homes, on the sports field and at school.
Figures released to Newshub from ACC show the number of claims for head injuries continues to rise.
They've reached a five-year high of more than 18,000, at a cost of $18.5 million.
People aged in their mid- to late teens had the most claims.
The number of head injuries received in schools, homes, and during sport or recreation have all spiked in the past three years.
Claims by people who were participating in sport have risen 45 percent since 2011, to almost 7000 last year.
Newshub.