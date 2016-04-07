Auckland Hospital strike called off

Last-minute talks have averted hospital strikes in Auckland.

Auckland's three district health boards called in the Employment Relations Authority to help solve the dispute and avert strike action.

Facilitations were held yesterday and a settlement was made overnight.

The Public Service Association (PSA) says it's cancelled all three stoppages planned for this month, but no further details are available at this stage.

Three-thousand DHB workers had been threatening to walk off the job after stalled negotiations over a new collective agreement.

The agreement covers more workers across 52 health professions, including pharmacists, physiotherapists, dieticians and mental health workers. It doesn't include doctors and nurses.

A major sticking point had been a proposal by the DHBs to pay new staff time-and-a-half at weekends, while current staff get double-time.

"We're pleased to be able to take this proposed settlement to our members," said PSA national secretary Erin Polaczuk.

"We believe it's a great deal which ensures patient safety while being fair to staff."

Newshub.