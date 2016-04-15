Coeliacs can barley wait for gluten-free beer

Friday after-work drinks could be about to get a lot better for coeliacs, with Australian scientists creating a gluten-free barley which has been used to make beer.

The Kebari barley was created by scientists at the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) which has very low levels of hordeins -- the type of gluten found in the grain.

The amount of it is so low, it more than meets the World Health Organisation's guideline of 20 parts per million which it, and other countries like Germany, considers products to be gluten-free.