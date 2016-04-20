Drug study: Synthetic cannabis ban is working

Use of synthetic cannabis has fallen since it was banned but it's still easy to get on the black market, according to a new report on New Zealand's illegal drug scene.

The findings also show an increase in meth use and in the number of people buying and selling drugs online.

Massey University's just revealed its latest annual Illicit Drug Monitoring System study, which is based on interviews with more than 300 frequent illegal drug users.

It captures the 2014 drug scene and, for the first time, shows research evidence of the impact of the 'legal highs' ban in May of that year.

The study shows a sharp decline in the use of synthetic cannabinoids by ecstasy users, down from 22 percent in 2013 to six percent in 2014.