Dunne approves patient's cannabis-based treatment

A cannabis-based product has been approved for a patient with severe Tourette's Syndrome by the Associate Health Minister.

Peter Dunne has approved the use of the non-pharmaceutical grade product Aceso Calm Spray following an application from the person's treating consultant.

It was chosen based on its low THC content.

Mr Dunne says the product was chosen over Sativex, a product shown to be effective in treating the condition, because of the reduced psychoactive side-effects.

"The application was comprehensive, innovative and considered."

While the guidelines for approving such products is ongoing, the Aceso spray met seven of eight existing criteria.

The Director of Mental Health and the acting Director of Public Health recommended its approval.

"Although it has been suggested that the information requirements for applications are too stringent, an aspect I expect the current guidelines review will look into, the application I received today suggests that they are not an impediment to robust, clinician-led, assessment-based approaches," Mr Dunne says.

The company markets the product as a herbal supplement which combines hemp with naturally occurring cannabinoids and extracts from grapefruit and lavender known for their calming effects.

However, it says the claim of calming effects haven't been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration in the US and "isn't intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent disease".

The latest application is the third to have been received to prescribe a cannabis-based, non-pharmaceutical grade products -- one was withdrawn, while the others were approved.

Newshub.