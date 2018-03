Labour is calling for the Government to go one step further as it makes sweeping changes to the rules around fluoride.

The Government is shifting the decision-making on whether fluoride goes into water supplies from councils to district health boards but MP Annette King wants more.

"The step further that the Government should have taken was to require the Ministry of Health to set a water standard with the level of fluoride in it, then the DHBs would implement that," she says.

Newshub.